Donald Trump Accused of Seeking 'Special Treatment' in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case

The case against Trump revolves around monthly reimbursement payments to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair she claimed to have had with Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution and was subsequently incarcerated.

The trial is scheduled to begin on March 25, but there is a possibility that it may be moved to avoid a conflict with Trump's trial in Washington D.C., where he is set to face charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

