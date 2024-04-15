Donald Trump Whines About 'Election Interference' and 'a Legal System in Chaos' 1 Day Before Hush Money Trial: 'A Failing Nation'

Just one day before Donald Trump heads to criminal court in New York, he couldn't help but go off on a tangent about the ordeal.

"Just four years ago I was a very popular and successful President of the United States, getting more votes than any sitting President in history. Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court, before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen 'Rigging the System' against his Political Opponent, ME! I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country. Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again. We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again. November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW," the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, April 14.