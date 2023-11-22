Donald Trump's 'Mere Existence' Quickens the 'Demise of Democracy', Former White House Lawyer Claims

Ex-chief of staff John Kelly, who worked for the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019, previously voiced his confusion to Dawsey about what could make anyone in the country think "this guy would still be a good president when he’s said the things he’s said and done the things he’s done."

"I came out and told people the awful things he said about wounded soldiers, and it didn’t have half a day’s bounce," he said at the time. "You had his attorney general Bill Barr come out, and not a half a day’s bounce."

"It’s beyond my comprehension he has the support he has," Kelly said, further noting he believed the U.S. was in a "dangerous zone" as a country.