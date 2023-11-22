OK Magazine
Donald Trump's 'Mere Existence' Quickens the 'Demise of Democracy', Former White House Lawyer Claims

Nov. 22 2023

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb has strong opinions about what would happen to the U.S. if Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

While speaking with Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post, Cobb warned the 77-year-old could upset the future of democracy and the American Dream.

Donald Trump is running in the 2024 presidential election.

"He has never cared about America, its citizens, its future or anything but himself," Cobb said in an email to Dawsey. "In fact, as history well shows from his divisive lies, as well as from his unrestrained contempt for the rule of law and his related crimes, his conduct and mere existence have hastened the demise of democracy and of the nation."

"Our adversaries and our allies both recognize that even his potential reelection diminishes America on the world stage and ensures continued acceleration of the domestic decline we are currently enduring," he continued. "If that reelection actually happens, the consequences will extinguish what, if anything, remains of the American Dream."

John Kelly worked as Chief of Staff from 2017 to 2019.

Ex-chief of staff John Kelly, who worked for the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019, previously voiced his confusion to Dawsey about what could make anyone in the country think "this guy would still be a good president when he’s said the things he’s said and done the things he’s done."

"I came out and told people the awful things he said about wounded soldiers, and it didn’t have half a day’s bounce," he said at the time. "You had his attorney general Bill Barr come out, and not a half a day’s bounce."

"It’s beyond my comprehension he has the support he has," Kelly said, further noting he believed the U.S. was in a "dangerous zone" as a country.

Trump and his campaign often blames the media for his negative portrayal.

When Dawsey asked for a response from the Trump campaign, the embattled former POTUS' spokesperson Steven Cheung lashed out at the media's coverage of the controversial politician.

"These media w----- are always looking for their next grift — whether it’s book deals or cable news contracts — because they know their entire worth as human beings revolve around talking about President Trump," he said in a statement.

Trump is the first former POTUS to be criminally charged.

"They clearly don’t own any mirrors because if they did, they would not be able to look at themselves every day knowing what they’re doing is hurting the country," he continued." These charlatans are disgusting and should be wholly ignored."

Mediate reported Dawsey's comments.

Kelly's interview was reported by The Post.

