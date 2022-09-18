Inside Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Dating Relationship & Married Life

The fashion mogul and the investor met in 2007 at a luncheon. Ivanka later claimed they had been "set up" as potential business partners, but meeting him turned out the be the "best deal" either of them had ever made.

"His own dreams are bold, and I love that in someone, but he’s incredibly relaxed and calm," Ivanka gushed of her husband in a 2015 interview. "The world could be collapsing around him, and nothing fazes him. He’s very solution oriented. Plus, it was nice finding someone who is a genuinely good person. I don’t take that for granted. I feel really lucky to have met, like, a great New Jersey boy."