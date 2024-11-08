Donald Trump's Former Top Intelligence Official Says It 'Seemed Like' Vladimir Putin Was Blackmailing the President-Elect

During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper and his former partner Carl Bernstein, Woodward was asked where he thought the country would go under another Trump White House.

The journalist told Cooper: "There are lots of things to watch in what will be the new Trump administration. I just want to cite one of them, and that is the relationship Trump has with Putin — the Russian leader."

"I talked to, a couple of months ago, to Dan Coats, the former director of national intelligence under Trump. And I said, 'What’s going on in this relationship between Trump and Putin?' And Dan Coats said, ‘It’s almost ... it’s so close. It seems like it might be blackmail,’” he continued. "CIA Director Bill Burns said Putin manipulates. He’s professionally trained to do that. Putin’s got a plan just to do this exactly when Trump was in office previously and he’s planning again at playing Trump."