Donald Trump Boasts About Dining With Elon Musk and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos at Mar-a-Lago: 'Everybody Wants to Be My Friend'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez went to meet President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
The 60-year-old billionaire joins the growing list of wealthy elite who have met with the soon-to-be-president following his 2024 electoral victory. According to an eyewitness at the dinner, Elon Musk also attended the meet-up and sat between Bezos and Trump.
Investor Collin Rugg shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Trump, Bezos and Sanchez.
The footage posted on X contained two clips, one of Trump being applauded by guests at Mar-a-Lago and the other showing Bezos and Sanchez walking through the resort, where they also received a warm welcome.
Rugg wrote: "Amazon founder Jeff Bezos meets with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Bezos was spotted with his fiancé Lauren Sánchez... Bezos joins the list of tech leaders, including [Mark] Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, who are trying to cozy up to Trump."
The post has gone on to rack up over 1.5 million views in just one day.
Trump took to Truth Social after meeting with Bezos and the other billionaires to write, "Everybody wants to be my friend."
Several big businesses are reportedly hoping to improve their relations with the incoming Trump administration, as many of their companies are currently engaged in antitrust battles with the Federal Trade Commission.
During The New York Times' DealBook Summit, Bezos told the audience he was "optimistic" about Trump's second term, claiming: "He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I'm going to help him. We do have too many regulations in this country."
The meetings between Trump and big tech leaders have led to mixed responses from liberal and conservative voices on social media.
Journalist Mehdi Hasan, a vocal Trump critic, took to X and said: "One after another, the billionaire media and social media bosses — Bezos, Zuckerberg, Soon-Shiong, Benioff — bend the knee to Trump. No wonder Trump himself is bragging about having 'tamed' the US media. For once, he's not lying."
Technology commentator Mario Nawfal commented: "Amazon's recent donation suggests Bezos wants to mend fences with Trump. Looks like money talks in Palm Beach tonight."
On BlueSky, Senator Bernie Sanders shared: "This is Oligarchy. Since Election Day, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Mark Zuckerberg have become $232 billion richer & are now worth $920 billion combined. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck."