Donald Trump Boasts About Dining With Elon Musk and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos at Mar-a-Lago: 'Everybody Wants to Be My Friend'

Investor Collin Rugg shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Trump, Bezos and Sanchez.

The footage posted on X contained two clips, one of Trump being applauded by guests at Mar-a-Lago and the other showing Bezos and Sanchez walking through the resort, where they also received a warm welcome.

Rugg wrote: "Amazon founder Jeff Bezos meets with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Bezos was spotted with his fiancé Lauren Sánchez... Bezos joins the list of tech leaders, including [Mark] Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, who are trying to cozy up to Trump."

The post has gone on to rack up over 1.5 million views in just one day.