Elton John Praises 'Brilliant' Donald Trump's 'Hilarious' 'Rocket Man' Nickname for North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

Composite photo of Elton John, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Source: MEGA

Elton John said Donald Trump's 'Rocket Man' nickname for Kim Jong Un 'made me laugh.'

By:

Sept. 8 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Elton John seems to love Donald Trump’s sense of humor!

During an interview at the Toronto Film Festival, the "I'm Still Standing" singer, 77, admitted he was a fan of the former president's nickname for Kim Jong Un, which was based on his song "Rocket Man."

elton john brilliant donald trump hilarious rocket man kim jong un
Source: MEGA

Elton John revealed that Donald Trump's 'always been a fan of mine.'

When asked about Trump naming the North Korean leader "Little Rocket Man,” the musician gushed, "I laughed, I thought that was brilliant."

"I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ … Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh,” the star added.

As OK! previously reported, John’s remarks at the festival came shortly after he revealed he’s been facing a serious health battle.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he penned via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

elton john brilliant donald trump hilarious rocket man kim jong un
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump nicknamed Kim Jong Un 'Little Rocket Man' based on Elton John's song 'Rocket Man.'

He continued: "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

In the comments section, many of John’s famous friends shared their support for the vocalist.

elton john brilliant donald trump hilarious rocket man kim jong un
Source: MEGA

Elton John noted he's 'always been friendly toward' Donald Trump.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham wrote, "Sending golden, healing vibes Elton. ☀️🌞☀️🌞☀️," while Donatella Versace said, "Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you ♥️♥️♥️."

Billie Jean King noted, "Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend."

elton john brilliant donald trump hilarious rocket man kim jong un
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met in 2019.

This is not the first medical issue John — who shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with David Furnish — has dealt with in the last year.

The British artist was briefly hospitalized after slipping at his villa in Nice, France.

Source: OK!
“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the Grammy winner’s rep told Page Six at the time. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Variety interviewed John.

