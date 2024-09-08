Elton John Praises 'Brilliant' Donald Trump's 'Hilarious' 'Rocket Man' Nickname for North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

When asked about Trump naming the North Korean leader "Little Rocket Man,” the musician gushed, "I laughed, I thought that was brilliant."

"I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ … Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh,” the star added.