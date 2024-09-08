Elton John Praises 'Brilliant' Donald Trump's 'Hilarious' 'Rocket Man' Nickname for North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un
Elton John seems to love Donald Trump’s sense of humor!
During an interview at the Toronto Film Festival, the "I'm Still Standing" singer, 77, admitted he was a fan of the former president's nickname for Kim Jong Un, which was based on his song "Rocket Man."
When asked about Trump naming the North Korean leader "Little Rocket Man,” the musician gushed, "I laughed, I thought that was brilliant."
"I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ … Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh,” the star added.
As OK! previously reported, John’s remarks at the festival came shortly after he revealed he’s been facing a serious health battle.
“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he penned via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
He continued: "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."
In the comments section, many of John’s famous friends shared their support for the vocalist.
Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham wrote, "Sending golden, healing vibes Elton. ☀️🌞☀️🌞☀️," while Donatella Versace said, "Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you ♥️♥️♥️."
Billie Jean King noted, "Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend."
This is not the first medical issue John — who shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with David Furnish — has dealt with in the last year.
The British artist was briefly hospitalized after slipping at his villa in Nice, France.
“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the Grammy winner’s rep told Page Six at the time. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”
Variety interviewed John.