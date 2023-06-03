'Congratulations to Kim Jung Un': Donald Trump Applauds North Korean Dictator Despite Misspelling His Name
Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un might have developed a friendship during his presidency, but it appears as though the reality star doesn't know how to spell his companions' name. The Art of the Deal author shared on his Truth Social platform a seemingly critical article about the World Health Organization's (WHO) decision to elect the communist nation to the specialized agency's executive board.
Despite the tone of the column being disapproving, the controversial politician used it as an opportunity to celebrate Un. Trump wrote a short message that read, "Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!" Although the note had a positive intention, Trump accidentally writing "Jung" instead of "Jong" made the moment somewhat awkward.
Back in 2019, the billionaire became the first sitting president to travel to North Korea. Despite Un's history of mass starvation and other controversies, Trump continued to speak positively about him.
After his visit, the Republican said, "Stepping across that line was a great honor." The real estate tycoon admired the supreme leader's influence.
"He speaks and his people sit up at attention," Trump said, days after meeting Un in Singapore in 2018. "I want my people to do the same."
Access to North Korea is limited, but Un released a statement that pointed to a desire to build a bridge between North Korea and the U.S. "I sincerely hope that a motive force to overcome all the obstacles between the DPRK and the U.S. and to advance the bilateral relations in the better direction will be provided on the basis of the close relationship," the longtime diplomat said in a statement published in the country’s state-run news agency KCNA.
During one of his campaign rallies, Trump joked about the two becoming obsessed with each other after meeting at the United States-Singapore Summit.
"I was really being tough and so was he. And we would go back and forth,” Trump said at the time. “And then we fell in love, OK? No, really – he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters.”