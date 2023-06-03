'Congratulations to Kim Jung Un': Donald Trump Applauds North Korean Dictator Despite Misspelling His Name

Despite the tone of the column being disapproving, the controversial politician used it as an opportunity to celebrate Un. Trump wrote a short message that read, "Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!" Although the note had a positive intention, Trump accidentally writing "Jung" instead of "Jong" made the moment somewhat awkward.

Back in 2019, the billionaire became the first sitting president to travel to North Korea. Despite Un's history of mass starvation and other controversies, Trump continued to speak positively about him.

After his visit, the Republican said, "Stepping across that line was a great honor." The real estate tycoon admired the supreme leader's influence.

"He speaks and his people sit up at attention," Trump said, days after meeting Un in Singapore in 2018. "I want my people to do the same."