Donald Trump Praises Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in Bizarre Rant About 'Fake News'
Donald Trump praised several dictators after slamming the Biden administration's handling of foreign policy.
On Wednesday, November 9, the 77-year-old told his crowd of supporters that the U.S. has "never been closer to World War III," while speaking at a Florida rally.
"This is the closest, and I hope that one’s wrong and that it’s not a prediction because I would never make that prediction. It’s too horrible a thing to say," he claimed, before claiming that the war would only happen for one reason. "We have incompetent people talking on our behalf."
"You know, when you deal with China, President Xi and North Korea, Kim Jong Un and Russia, [Vladimir] Putin, you deal with all these people," he continued. "The press hates when I say they’re smart ... Well, what am I supposed to say? They’re stupid people?"
Trump then appeared to conflate the populations of China and North Korea, insisting that Un "leads 1.4 billion people." North Korea actually has a population of just under 26 million people.
"There’s no doubt about who the boss is," the embattled former POTUS added, referring to Un. "And they want me to say he’s not an intelligent man."
"They get very personal when I say that because they’re fake news," he said. "That’s why they do that. They’re fake. They’re fake people, and they’re hurting our country very badly."
In that same speech, Trump also heaped insults on President Joe Biden and his children.
"Just like the Cuban regime, The Biden regime is trying to put their political opponents in jail, shutting down free speech, taking bribes and kickbacks to enrich themselves and their very spoiled children," he declared. " My children aren’t so spoiled, are they, huh?"
"Rigging and cheating in elections, using the fake news media to cover up their colossal incompetence and stupidity," he continued. "What they have[been] doing, what they’ve done to our country. Nobody can even believe it."
Trump is the first former U.S. president to be criminally charged. He is currently facing 91 felony counts across four, separate indictments.
The ex-prez is also in the middle of a $250 million civil suit after being found liable for fraud by Judge Arthur F. Engoron earlier this year. His kids, Donald Jr., 45, and Ivanka, 42, and Eric, 39, testified as witnesses in the bombshell trial.
On Thursday, November 9, the controversial politician's legal team asked the judge to end the trial early. However, Engoron did not announce an official decision on the matter and the trial is expected to continue on Monday.