Donald Trump Shooting Suspect Could Have Been 'Part of a Conspiracy,' Florida Sheriff Suggests
Martin County Sherriff William Snyder speculated the second alleged attempt on Donald Trump's life could have been a set-up.
During a recent press conference following the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, the man who allegedly tried to kill the former president, Snyder brought up a number of theories as authorities continue to investigate the shocking event.
"I think what we’re finding out is that from this area, which of course raises the bigger question is how does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize that the president, the former president United States is golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity?" he asked. "I think that’s the question the FBI and the Secret Service are laser-focused on."
"Is this guy part of a conspiracy?" he continued. "Is he a lone gunman? If it’s a lone gunman, President Trump is that much safer because we have him. But if he’s part of a conspiracy, then this whole thing really takes on a very ominous tone."
As OK! previously reported, Routh was arrested after he allegedly fired off gunshots from an AK-47 style rifle in the vicinity of Trump's West Palm Beach property while the ex-prez was playing a round of golf.
He was later charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Although little is known about Routh's alleged plans or motivations, it was discovered he often spoke out against Trump on his social media. He also has a criminal history that includes possession of a fully automatic machine gun in 2002.
However, Routh's son, Oran, 35, claimed he had no knowledge of his father's previous ownership of weapons or criminal record.
"He's my dad and all he's had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," he said in a recent interview. "That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him. He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f------ life."
Oran confessed his dad openly did not like the 78-year-old politician like "every reasonable person," but insisted his father was "not a violent" man himself.