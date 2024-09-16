Donald Trump Shooting Suspect Could Have Been 'Part of a Conspiracy,' Florida Sheriff Suggests

"I think what we’re finding out is that from this area, which of course raises the bigger question is how does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize that the president, the former president United States is golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity?" he asked. "I think that’s the question the FBI and the Secret Service are laser-focused on."

"Is this guy part of a conspiracy?" he continued. "Is he a lone gunman? If it’s a lone gunman, President Trump is that much safer because we have him. But if he’s part of a conspiracy, then this whole thing really takes on a very ominous tone."