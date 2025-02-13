or
'No Credibility': Donald Trump Attacks Kaitlan Collins for Pressing Him on If He 'Trusts' Vladimir Putin to End the War in Ukraine

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins got into a heated back-and-forth.

By:

Feb. 13 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump got into a heated exchange with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins over his "trust" in Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Republican leader criticizing both the network and former President Joe Biden in the process.

donald trump attacks kaitlan collins pressing vladimir putin ukraine
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins pressed Donald Trump about whether or not he 'trusts' Vladimir Putin.

During the briefing, Trump was asked, "When Putin says that he really wants peace, do you believe him?"

"Yeah, I do," Trump said. "I believe he wants peace. I believe that President Putin — when I spoke to him yesterday, I mean, I know him very well — yeah, I think it was peace. I think he would tell me if he didn’t, I think he’d— I’d like to see peace."

donald trump attacks kaitlan collins pressing vladimir putin ukraine
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blamed the conflict in Ukraine on Joe Biden.

When Collins pressed the president about trusting Putin, Trump shifted the blame for the ongoing conflict to Biden, criticizing his handling of the situation.

"You lost millions of people when they knocked down those cities. And they’re all lying down on the side. They’re lying down just in ashes and all crumbled up concrete. They literally look like a world-class demolition site. And many of them, almost all of them, but many of them. And this should have been done by Biden years ago," he told Collins. "This should have never been allowed to happen. I know Biden is a friend of yours. He’s a friend of CNN. That’s why nobody watches CNN anymore. Because they have no credibility."

donald trump attacks kaitlan collins pressing vladimir putin ukraine
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been friendly to Vladimir Putin in the past.

Trump and Collins have been heavily critical of each other over the years.

Recently, the CNN host gave a stark warning that President Trump is just “3 weeks into” his second term and already “the U.S. is dangerously close to a constitutional crisis.”

She told her viewers, "The first shoe on this dropped when a federal judge today said the White House is defying his order to unfreeze billions of dollars in federal aid, marking the first time that we’ve had a judge expressly accuse the Trump administration of ignoring a court ruling."

As OK! previously reported, Trump also got into a tense back-and-forth with Collins after she pressed him about "blaming" Democrats and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for the tragic air collision in Washington, D.C.

During the press conference, Trump railed against former Presidents Barack Obama and Biden for allegedly lowering the standards for air traffic controllers through DEI programs.

donald trump attacks kaitlan collins pressing vladimir putin ukraine
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins previously confronted Donald Trump over his stance on DEI.

Collins spoke out in the press pool and pointed out: "We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people [who] were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and air traffic control, and seemingly the member of the U.S. military who was flying the Black Hawk helicopter. Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation right now?"

Trump shot back, "I don’t think so at all. I don’t think the names of the people — you mean the names of the people that are on the plane — you think that’s going to make a difference?"

Collins replied, "Does it comfort their family to hear you blaming DEI policies?"

The president went on to say he could give Collins a list of names who lost their lives and told her, "I think that’s not a very smart question."

