'Our Only Hope Is That He Bows Out': Democrats Panic as President Joe Biden Falters in Debate Against Donald Trump
The Democratic Party was left in a state of panic due to President Joe Biden's lackluster performance at the CNN presidential debate on June 27.
According to discussions on MSNBC, Biden stepping down could pave the way for a convention battle for the nomination in August.
The situation has raised concerns not only among Biden's inner circle but also within the Democratic coalition, with many expressing worry about his performance compared to that of his opponent, former President Donald Trump.
Political analysts and Democratic operatives have been vocal about their apprehensions. Outlets quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while another quoted an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation, stating, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."
The criticism of Biden's performance intensified as he struggled to articulate clear responses during the debate. Despite being raspy from a cold, Biden appeared disoriented at times, leading to moments of confusion.
A down-ballot Democrat for statewide office highlighted the challenges the party will face moving forward in the 2024 general election. "Our president has a speech impediment, a cold, and is 81," the official stated. The general sentiment among Democratic officials is one of disappointment and concern over Biden's performance.
As OK! previously reported, The Daily Show's Jon Stewart played a clip of Biden seemingly blanking out about 10 minutes into the debate, which prompted Stewart’s audience to go completely quiet.
“Call the real estate agent in New Zealand,” the TV host quipped.
“Sure, it’s not something that repeated throughout the debate, causing Democrats across the country to either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin," he continued. "Anybody can f--- up … talking. A lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face.”
Some outlets are already pointing out that the betting odds on California Governor Gavin Newsom winning the 2024 presidential election, which he is not currently standing in, as they have skyrocketed following Thursday night's debate.
According to Oddschecker, before the debate, Newsom's odds of winning the 2024 presidential election were 20/1 or 4.8 percent. Now, Newsom's odds of winning in November shot up to 13/2 or 13.3 percent.