'Our Only Hope Is That He Bows Out': Democrats Panic as President Joe Biden Falters in Debate Against Donald Trump

According to discussions on MSNBC, Biden stepping down could pave the way for a convention battle for the nomination in August.

The situation has raised concerns not only among Biden's inner circle but also within the Democratic coalition, with many expressing worry about his performance compared to that of his opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Political analysts and Democratic operatives have been vocal about their apprehensions. Outlets quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while another quoted an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation, stating, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."