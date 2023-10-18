Donald Trump Claims Wife Melania Thinks New York Fraud Trial Is a 'Total Disgrace' and 'All Election Interference'
Melania Trump's views seem to align very closely with her husband's — if the embattled ex-prez is to be believed.
On Tuesday, October 17, while on his way into the New York courtroom for another day of his ongoing fraud trial, Donald Trump, 77, told reporters that his wife, 53, thinks the case against him is a "total disgrace."
"She thinks it's very, very unfair, and all that it is is election interference," the former POTUS claimed. "It's all election interference, and it all starts with the DOJ. It starts with [President Joe] Biden."
These statements are nearly identical to the 77-year-old's own opinions he's been sharing in interviews and on social media regarding the trial, as well as the other ongoing cases against him, over the past few months.
That same day, he claimed his campaign was being "railroaded" and called the trial a "rigged situation" that had been "all set up by Biden and his thugs" in order to win the 2024 election.
Earlier this month, he declared the judge presiding over the case, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, should resign from their positions for "intentional and criminal interference with the presidential election."
As OK! previously reported, James sued the controversial politician and his two, adult sons — Don Jr. and Eric — for $250 million in 2022.
Last month, Judge Arthur F. Engoran ruled that they were liable for fraud for allegedly misrepresenting the net worth of properties and other assets in financial documents.
The ongoing trial will determine the exact amount of damages that Donald will be ordered to pay.
Donald later claimed that he would easily win this case if he'd been entitled to a jury.
"They’ve weaponized justice in our country. This trial is a disgrace," he said in early October. "...I don’t have a jury. And you see, what’s happening. This is a railroading. And it’s the beginning of communism in our country. This is the beginning of communism."
This week, the ex-prez was spotted in court wearing a scowl, prompting political commentator Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch to share the clip on social media and quip, "He didn’t look too happy to be in court today."
Donald seemed to confirm his sour mood, complaining to reporters that he was "wasting a lot of time" attending the trial.
"The government lied. They just lied. They didn’t reveal all of the information that they had," he told journalists at the time. "They didn’t reveal all the evidence that made me totally innocent of anything that they say. The government lied. They totally misrepresented the case."