'We Will FEAR NOT': Donald Trump Insists He Will Be 'Defiant in the Face of Wickedness' in Early Morning Post After Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump is not letting the assassination attempt get him down!
On Sunday, July 14, the former president, 78, shared an early morning message on Truth Social following the shooting at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.
“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the father-of-five, who was wounded on his left ear by the gunshot, began.
“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” he added, referencing the one fallen victim from the attack and the two individuals injured. “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”
As OK! previously reported, just hours after the ex-commander-in-chief was shot, he penned another statement while being treated for his wound in the hospital.
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he wrote on Truth Social last night.
- Melania Trump Issues First Statement After Husband Donald's 'Heinous' Assassination Attempt: 'We're on the Brink of Devastating Change'
- Donald Trump Spotted Exiting Plane in New Jersey in First Sighting Since Assassination Attempt: Watch
- Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump added. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."
The Republican continued: "Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he concluded.
OK! FULL COVERAGE:
Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'
Donald Trump Eyewitness Speaks: I Saw the Assassin Crawling Across the Roof
Donald Trump Raises Fist in Defiance After Shocking Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally: See Photos and Video
Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
VIDEO: Secret Service-Led Donald Trump Motorcade Speeds Away After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
2 Believed Dead Including Suspect: Watch Videos of Bloodied Donald Trump Being Rushed Off Stage After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump May Have Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Secret Service Confirms Shooter Was Neutralized