Donald Trump Will Not 'Allow' Assassination Attempt to Keep Him From Attending Republican National Convention

"Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or a potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," he wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, July 14.

The Trump campaign leadership reaffirmed how important it was for the politician to be present at the RNC. "In moments of tragedy and horror, we must be resolute in our mission to re-elect President Trump. It is our fervent hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation together in unity and we must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our country," an internal memo to campaign staffers reportedly read.