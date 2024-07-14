Donald Trump Will Not 'Allow' Assassination Attempt to Keep Him From Attending Republican National Convention
Donald Trump will still be attending the Republican National Convention.
Despite nearly being killed at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13, the former President vowed not to let the terrifying situation keep him from the right-wing gathering.
"Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or a potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," he wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, July 14.
The Trump campaign leadership reaffirmed how important it was for the politician to be present at the RNC. "In moments of tragedy and horror, we must be resolute in our mission to re-elect President Trump. It is our fervent hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation together in unity and we must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our country," an internal memo to campaign staffers reportedly read.
"The RNC Convention will continue as planned in Milwaukee, where we will nominate our President to be the brave and fearless nominee of our Party. We appreciate your dedication and perseverance and are thankful for each and every one of you," they continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump himself spoke out after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to shoot him before the Secret Service neutralized him.
“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the Republican politician wrote on his Truth Social account.
"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin," he added.
The Gaurdian obtained the memo issued to Trump campaign staffers.
