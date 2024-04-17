'It's a Ruse': Donald Trump Supporters Claim He's Pretending to Sleep in Court to Prove Trial Isn't 'Worth His Time'

Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep several times over the first few days of jury selection for his hush money trial. In the latest attempt to explain away the embattled former POTUS' behavior, some supporters are speculating that Trump dozing off was all an act.

"He thinks it’s bulls---, it’s boring, it’s not worth his time. It’s a ruse," one source told a news outlet. "Everything he does is calculated. He’s never fallen asleep. It’s not a thing he does. He goes to several meetings a day."