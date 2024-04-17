'It's a Ruse': Donald Trump Supporters Claim He's Pretending to Sleep in Court to Prove Trial Isn't 'Worth His Time'
Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep several times over the first few days of jury selection for his hush money trial. In the latest attempt to explain away the embattled former POTUS' behavior, some supporters are speculating that Trump dozing off was all an act.
"He thinks it’s bulls---, it’s boring, it’s not worth his time. It’s a ruse," one source told a news outlet. "Everything he does is calculated. He’s never fallen asleep. It’s not a thing he does. He goes to several meetings a day."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The court proceedings began on Monday, April 15.
Although the trial is not being televised, several journalists from major news networks and publications have been present and detailed the 77-year-old's behavior amid jury selection.
On Monday, Maggie Haberman revealed Trump looked like he was dozing off.
"His head would fall down ... He didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him," she shared in an interview. "His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning."
Susanne Craig from the New York Times, also alleged Trump "looked like he was nodding off."
"At one point — in a pretty true tell that he was falling asleep — his head nodded down, and then he sort of jolted back up at one point," she said at the time.
On Tuesday, April 16, Law360’s Frank G. Runyeon detailed a separate incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself," Runyeon wrote. "Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open."
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in on Trump's apparent sleepiness.
"Imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial? Trump would be calling him ‘Comatose Joe.’ Fox News would be talking about this until Christmas. But not old Donny Nappleseed," he joked. "It’s nice to see even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump."
The source spoke with Page Six about Trump allegedly pretending to sleep in court.