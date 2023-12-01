Donald Trump Was Warned Ignoring Subpoena Would Be a Crime by Everyone He Spoke to, Maggie Haberman Claims

According to Haberman, Trump's lawyer, Jennifer Little, testified before Special Counsel Jack Smith's grand jury on the potential Espionage Act violations committed by Trump.

During her testimony, Little made it explicitly clear to Trump that disregarding the federal subpoena would constitute a crime. Little's advice to Trump was straightforward and direct, stating, "You've got to comply."

This testimony by Little underlines the seriousness of the situation and highlights the legal risks Trump faced by ignoring the subpoena. The information was initially reported by ABC News and later confirmed by Haberman, who supplemented it with additional details.