Donald Trump Was Warned Ignoring Subpoena Would Be a Crime by Everyone He Spoke to, Maggie Haberman Claims
New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman revealed that former President Donald Trump had been warned by several individuals that ignoring a subpoena for classified documents would constitute a crime.
Haberman emphasized that this revelation is significant as it reflects the unanimous advice received by Trump from those he consulted.
According to Haberman, Trump's lawyer, Jennifer Little, testified before Special Counsel Jack Smith's grand jury on the potential Espionage Act violations committed by Trump.
During her testimony, Little made it explicitly clear to Trump that disregarding the federal subpoena would constitute a crime. Little's advice to Trump was straightforward and direct, stating, "You've got to comply."
This testimony by Little underlines the seriousness of the situation and highlights the legal risks Trump faced by ignoring the subpoena. The information was initially reported by ABC News and later confirmed by Haberman, who supplemented it with additional details.
During an interview on CNN's The Situation Room, Haberman further contextualized Little's testimony by referencing other advice Trump had received.
Evan Corcoran, another Trump attorney, also informed the special counsel that defying the subpoena for classified materials would be a crime.
Haberman stated, "Several lawyers in Trump's orbit, including Corcoran and Little, warned him that he had to comply with the subpoena."
Trump reportedly sought opinions from a variety of sources, often gravitating toward those who would tell him what he wanted to hear. However, in this instance, all those he consulted were adamant that compliance was the only option.
The New York businessman turned GOP frontrunner is currently charged with 91 counts across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
He could face up to 300 years behind bars if he's found guilty of every charge.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed all charges against him are part of a political witch hunt to prevent him from winning the 2024 presidential election.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez has also targeted several judges, prosecutors and law clerks across the various trials he's currently facing. He already has two gag orders levied against him and has had to pay thousands in fines for breaking the gag order in the ongoing New York civil fraud trial.