Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Is Still Controlling the White House in Unfounded Conspiracy Theory

Although this isn't the first time Trump's shared this theory, it has recently gained traction in conservative circles after a 2020 video of Obama jokingly mentioning having a stand-in with an earpiece to "stay out of the spotlight" resurfaced.

There is no evidence to support the notion that Obama wields more influence over the current administration than simply offering suggestions or occasional help in meetings with President Biden.

Trump has been alluding to the idea of someone else being in charge in recent weeks, suggesting that Biden is "not capable of making decisions" and alluding to other decision-makers operating in the background.