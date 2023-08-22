OK Magazine
'He Is Useless': President Joe Biden Roasted After Appearing to Fall Asleep During Moment of Silence at Maui Wild Fire Memorial — Watch

By:

Aug. 22 2023, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is under fire yet again.

On Monday, August 21, the commander-in-chief attended a community memorial service in Lahaina, Hawaii, to honor those affected by the Maui wildfires — but he appeared to be overcome with exhaustion during the ceremony's moment of silence.

President Joe Biden angered conservatives with his recent appearance at a memorial for the Maui wildfires.

Source: @Matt Wallace/X
In the clip, Biden seems to put his head down and shut his eyes — which is what most people do in the midst of a moment of silence — during the sad moment of remembrance.

Right-wing social media users took to Twitter to call the 80-year-old out for his alleged lack of respect. "A classless disaster," one person called Biden, while a second made a bold allegation, writing, "He is useless. Except in laundering money. It is the only thing he exceeds at."

President Joe Biden greeted residents as he paid tribute to those lost in the natural disaster.

"This is beyond belief," a third person threw in, while another labeled the Democratic leader, "Comatose in Chief!"

Biden was slammed by the press and the public last week for his lack of response to the deadly wildfires after he initially refused to comment on the ever-growing death toll due to the natural disaster.

President Joe Biden's initial response to the wildfires was not spectacular.

White House correspondent Justin Sink tweeted about his exchange with Biden, where he allegedly did not want to converse about the disaster in Hawaii. "I campaigned for you. Now, when I lose dozens of my friends, family, and neighbors. This?" Sink added.

In an interview, the journalist further clarified why the former Senator's response angered him. "If you do the kind of work I do, when the wave crests, you've got to paddle hardest," he told the outlet. "When tragedies like this occur, it's shocking to see people just conducting business as usual. … On the one hand, you don't want everyone to be in a perpetual somber mood, but on the other hand, how can you just carry on like that?" he explained.

"I think everyone deserves some time to take care of themselves, wind down, but, as someone in a leadership role, you need to be ready any moment to offer some empathy and solace and comfort to people that are facing a lot of trauma right now," he noted.

