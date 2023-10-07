'She's Like a Reptile': Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Hillary Clinton After She Claims Trump Supporters Need 'Formal Deprogramming'
On Friday, October 6, Donald Trump Jr. fired back at 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, for her statements released on Thursday, October 5.
When speaking with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, the former president’s son reacted to the Democrat’s claim that Donald Trump’s “cult members” need a “formal deprogramming.”
“She just can’t help herself. But what should be really scary, I think to everyone, Eric, is that she’s saying the parts that the Democrats want to keep under wraps out loud. They want to send you for deprogramming, you know?” the 45-year-old began.
“Sounds a little bit like reeducation. I don’t know in history where that’s worked out well, you know, whether it was Mao, whether it was Pol Pot. I mean, these are dictatorial concepts. These come from totalitarian type governments that have killed millions and millions of people the world over. This is now mainstay language within the Democrat party,” he added, before claiming, “If you vote for Democrats in 2024, you are literally voting to send your friends, maybe your conservative uncle to the reeducation camps in time. They’re not pretending.”
Trump Jr. continued: “If you don’t go lockstep with every radical, insane, ridiculous idea that they put forward on a daily basis, you’re going to reeducation and it’s only a matter of time.”
Bolling then asked the Trump Organization exec what he believes would motivate Clinton to make such comments, to which he replied, “I think she says it because she’s got the worst personality of any person in the history of politics.”
“She doesn’t understand people, she doesn’t have any feelings. She’s like a reptile,” he concluded, sneaking in a personal diss toward the former First Lady.
As OK! previously reported, along with the comment about “deprogramming” Trump supporters, Clinton discussed the 2024 presidential election, which she believes will come down to Trump or Joe Biden.
"One will wreck our democracy. One violates the law on a regular basis. One appeals to the worst in our collective psyche. The other gets things done," she told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "Why is that a hard choice?"
"Sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure," she noted. "He’s only in it for himself."
On Friday, October 6, Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the pro-Trump PAC issued a statement regarding Clinton’s remarks.
"President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true," Leavitt said.
"Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party’s reeducation camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States," she concluded.