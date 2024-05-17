Donald Trump 'Barely Made It' to Son Barron's High School Graduation on Time

This comes after Donald falsely insisted his hush money trial judge was refusing to let him attend his son's graduation in a series of rants on social media and in courthouse interviews.

"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he said via Truth Social. "The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s Graduation. Seems very unfair, doesn’t it? But this whole event is unfair."

