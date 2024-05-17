Donald Trump 'Barely Made It' to Son Barron's High School Graduation on Time
Donald Trump arrived to 18-year-old son Barron's graduation in a 10-vehicle Secret Service motorcade on Friday, May 17 — but according to reports, he was very close to being late!
"Going to Barron’s High School Graduation," the former POTUS wrote on Truth Social that morning. "Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!!"
Melania Trump arrived Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., earlier, as she traveled to the event separately from her husband. She was spotted in a black Dior Jacket, a Michael Kors pencil skirt and a Gucci boater hat that sat low on her face, nearly covering her eyes.
When Donald made an appearance, he was in a navy suit, white shirt and a blue tie.
The embattled ex-prez's appearance at the ceremony is significant as many doubted he would actually go after he scheduled a campaign stop at the Minnesota Republican Party's annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner for that same night.
After the event, political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared a snippet of an article that stated the 77-year-old only got to the graduation with "minutes to spare."
"The always late Donald Trump barely made it to Barron’s graduation this morning on time before the ceremony started," he captioned the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
- Lauren Boebert Mocked After Suggesting Donald Trump Was Praying in Court — Not Sleeping: 'I'm So Embarrassed for Her'
- 'It's Disgraceful': Donald Trump Claims 'Employers of Millions of People' Are Leaving New York Due to Hush Money Trial
- Donald Trump Claims Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Is Going to Drop 'Witch Hunt' Hush Money Case to 'Save Lots of Money'
Trump critics slammed the controversial politician in the comments section. One user penned, "I’m surprised he showed up!" and a second person claimed, "He showed up late for the attention, it’s all performative."
A third social media user suggested, "The sole reason he showed up is the embarrassment if he didn’t. He did not attend the high school graduation of any of his other kids. He cares more about gold sneakers than his children."
This comes after Donald falsely insisted his hush money trial judge was refusing to let him attend his son's graduation in a series of rants on social media and in courthouse interviews.
"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he said via Truth Social. "The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s Graduation. Seems very unfair, doesn’t it? But this whole event is unfair."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail reported Trump was nearly late to the graduation.