OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Exposed: Donald Trump Didn't Attend Any of His Children's Graduations, Michael Cohen Claims

donald trump didnt attend childrens graduations says michael cohen pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Caught in a lie? Michael Cohen, who used to be Donald Trump's attorney, was asked if his ex-boss ever went to any of his children's graduations after he put up a big fight about being in court for youngest son Barron's upcoming ceremony on May 17.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slams hush money trial judge hater recuse himself
Source: mega

Donald Trump went on a rant after learning he may have to skip Barron's graduation in May.

"In 1996, Donald Trump Jr. graduated from The Hill School in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump failed to attend graduation. In 2000, Ivanka Trump graduated from Coate School in Connecticut. Donald Trump failed to attend graduation. In 2002, Eric Trump graduated from The Hill School in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump failed to attend graduation. In 2012, Tiffany Trump graduated from the Viewpoint School in Califirnia. Donald Trump failed to attend graduation. In 2024, Barron is graduating from Oxbridge Academy. Thanks to legal proceedings, Donald Trump can pretend he had plans on attending," a reporter claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
michael cohen trump lawyer
Source: mega

Michael Cohen used to work for Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking to Cohen on MediasTouch Network, he was asked if Donald, 77, really was there for the rest of his children growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wasn't aware he went to any of the kids' graduations. Not to mention, when it related to school here in Manhattan, this of course was way prior to Trump decided to run. It was Melania and I that put Barron into school here — private school here in Manhattan when ultimately it was agreed that Melania and Barron were going to move to D.C. It was Melania and I that went and got him into school in Potomac, in D.C. I find it not just comical, right, but I find it insulting that that's the big issue. I missed my 25th anniversary and my wife's 50th birthday because I was in Otisville in part because of things I had done for the benefit of Donald Trump. Before I start shedding a tear for him, for Barron, and I'm sure Melania is extremely excited he's not going to be there, rest assured, I am not losing any sleep nor am I going to shed a tear that Trump can't go to Barron's graduation.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump very comfortable donald resurfaced interview
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Melania Trump share son Barron.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Donald, who is currently attending his hush money trial in New York City, allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election.

When he asked the judge if he could take off in May to be there for his youngest son, he said he wasn't sure if that was possible.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Regarding counsel's request that the court adjourn on Friday, May 17th for Mr. Trump to attend his son's high school graduation and Friday, June 3rd to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son's graduation, I cannot rule on those two requests at this time," Judge Juan Merchan said.

"It really depends on how we are doing on time and where we are in the trial," he continued. "If everything is going according to schedule without unnecessary delays, then I am sure we will be able to adjourn for one or both of those days, but if we are running behind schedule, we will not be able to."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
barron trump per year exclusive private school mar a lago
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble.

Later on, Donald fumed about the interaction.

"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought," he added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.