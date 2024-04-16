Exposed: Donald Trump Didn't Attend Any of His Children's Graduations, Michael Cohen Claims
Caught in a lie? Michael Cohen, who used to be Donald Trump's attorney, was asked if his ex-boss ever went to any of his children's graduations after he put up a big fight about being in court for youngest son Barron's upcoming ceremony on May 17.
"In 1996, Donald Trump Jr. graduated from The Hill School in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump failed to attend graduation. In 2000, Ivanka Trump graduated from Coate School in Connecticut. Donald Trump failed to attend graduation. In 2002, Eric Trump graduated from The Hill School in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump failed to attend graduation. In 2012, Tiffany Trump graduated from the Viewpoint School in Califirnia. Donald Trump failed to attend graduation. In 2024, Barron is graduating from Oxbridge Academy. Thanks to legal proceedings, Donald Trump can pretend he had plans on attending," a reporter claimed.
While speaking to Cohen on MediasTouch Network, he was asked if Donald, 77, really was there for the rest of his children growing up.
"I wasn't aware he went to any of the kids' graduations. Not to mention, when it related to school here in Manhattan, this of course was way prior to Trump decided to run. It was Melania and I that put Barron into school here — private school here in Manhattan when ultimately it was agreed that Melania and Barron were going to move to D.C. It was Melania and I that went and got him into school in Potomac, in D.C. I find it not just comical, right, but I find it insulting that that's the big issue. I missed my 25th anniversary and my wife's 50th birthday because I was in Otisville in part because of things I had done for the benefit of Donald Trump. Before I start shedding a tear for him, for Barron, and I'm sure Melania is extremely excited he's not going to be there, rest assured, I am not losing any sleep nor am I going to shed a tear that Trump can't go to Barron's graduation.
As OK! previously reported, Donald, who is currently attending his hush money trial in New York City, allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election.
When he asked the judge if he could take off in May to be there for his youngest son, he said he wasn't sure if that was possible.
"Regarding counsel's request that the court adjourn on Friday, May 17th for Mr. Trump to attend his son's high school graduation and Friday, June 3rd to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son's graduation, I cannot rule on those two requests at this time," Judge Juan Merchan said.
"It really depends on how we are doing on time and where we are in the trial," he continued. "If everything is going according to schedule without unnecessary delays, then I am sure we will be able to adjourn for one or both of those days, but if we are running behind schedule, we will not be able to."
Later on, Donald fumed about the interaction.
"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on Truth Social.
"Something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought," he added.