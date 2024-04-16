Exposed: Donald Trump Didn't Attend Any of His Children's Graduations, Michael Cohen Claims

"I wasn't aware he went to any of the kids' graduations. Not to mention, when it related to school here in Manhattan, this of course was way prior to Trump decided to run. It was Melania and I that put Barron into school here — private school here in Manhattan when ultimately it was agreed that Melania and Barron were going to move to D.C. It was Melania and I that went and got him into school in Potomac, in D.C. I find it not just comical, right, but I find it insulting that that's the big issue. I missed my 25th anniversary and my wife's 50th birthday because I was in Otisville in part because of things I had done for the benefit of Donald Trump. Before I start shedding a tear for him, for Barron, and I'm sure Melania is extremely excited he's not going to be there, rest assured, I am not losing any sleep nor am I going to shed a tear that Trump can't go to Barron's graduation.