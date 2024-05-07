'Another Lie': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Scheduling Campaign Stop in Minnesota on the Same Day as Son Barron's Graduation
Donald Trump added a campaign stop at the Minnesota Republican Party's annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday evening, May 17 — the only problem is that this is the same day as his 18-year-old son Barron's high school graduation in Florida.
Hush money trial Judge Juan Merchan initially confirmed court proceedings would not be held that day after the 77-year-old requested it off so he could attend his youngest child's special day.
While it is still possible Trump is planning to watch his son graduate and then board a flight to Minnesota immediately after, critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, clearly thought the former POTUS had been lying about wanting to be there all along.
"Oh yeah, after that huge pity party Trump had about not being able to attend Barron's graduation!" one user quipped, and another added, "Shocker. At least Barron can graduate and celebrate, without having his day turned into a political whining spectacle."
"Barron, don't worry, your mom will be there," a third person wrote, and a fourth said, "I really didn’t believe Trump was going to Barron’s Graduation, another lie."
This comes after Trump repeatedly raged against Judge Merchan on social media and courthouse interviews for allegedly not allowing him go to the event.
"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he penned on his Truth Social platform in April.
- Eric Trump Calls Stormy Daniels' Testimony 'Garbage' Amid Daddy Donald's Criminal Trial
- 'Obviously Concerned': Donald Trump Deletes Scathing Social Media Rant After Stormy Daniels Is Confirmed as Next Witness in Hush Money Trial
- Stormy Daniels Wanted Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump to Be Over Soon, Film Star Was 'Concerned' They Didn't Use a Condom
"Something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought," he continued. "The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s Graduation.
"Seems very unfair, doesn’t it? But this whole event is unfair," he claimed. "Every one of the many Fake Cases that are perpetuated by the White House in order to help the Worst President in History, by far, get Re-Elected, are UNJUST SCAMS."
This comes as Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in his ongoing New York hush money trial.
Although a gag order has been imposed since before the court proceedings even began — barring the controversial businessman from speaking publicly on witnesses, jurors and others involved in the case — Trump has already violated the order at least 10 times.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Judge Merchan warned the ex-prez that if he continued to violate the terms, he could face jail time for the next offense.
"The magnitude of this decision is not lost on me but at the end of the day I have a job to do," he explained earlier this week. "So as much as I don’t want to impose a jail sanction … I want you to understand that I will if necessary and appropriate."