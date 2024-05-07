'Obviously Concerned': Donald Trump Deletes Scathing Social Media Rant After Stormy Daniels Is Confirmed as Next Witness in Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump appears to have deleted a frustrated social media rant attacking the judge and hinting at an upcoming witness in his New York hush money trial.
"I have just recently been told who the witness is today. This is unprecedented, no time for lawyers to prepare," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday, May 7, in screenshots captured by several political pundits.
"No judge has ever run a trial in such a biased and partisan way," he continued. "He is CROOKED & HIGHLY CONFLICTED, even taking away my First Amendment Rights."
"He obviously is concerned about this witness," he captioned the snapshot. "Also, prosecutors can disclose who they will call that day as a courtesy. The judge has no power to order them to do so. They said he forfeited that courtesy with his continued threats and harassment of witnesses. Too bad."
That same morning, Filipkowski re-shared the same image and confirmed: "Looks like the witness today is Stormy Daniels, and Trump has deleted this post below."
Followers flooded the comments section with criticism aimed at the controversial politician.
"So Trump is anxious about facing Stormy Daniels today? Everything about this is Epic Karma," one user penned, and a second chimed in, "Stormy in the House. Oh, to be a fly on the wall."
A third noted, "He just can't help himself from discussing witnesses."
This comes after Judge Juan Merchan firmly warned Trump against violating the terms of his gag order after holding him in contempt of court for the 10th time on Monday, May 6.
"Going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction," Merchan explained. "Mr. Trump, it’s important you understand, the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president as well."
"The magnitude of this decision is not lost on me but at the end of the day I have a job to do," he continued. "So as much as I don’t want to impose a jail sanction … I want you to understand that I will if necessary and appropriate."