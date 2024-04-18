Melania Trump 'Is Extremely Excited' Husband Donald Trump Likely Can't Attend Barron's Graduation, Michael Cohen Claims
Michael Cohen weighed in on Donald Trump potentially not being able to attend son Barron's graduation in May, noting that the ex-president's wife, Melania Trump, may be the one who would benefit the most without him there.
While speaking to Cohen, who used to be Donald's attorney, on MediasTouch Network, he was asked if Donald, 77, really was there for the rest of his children growing up.
"I wasn't aware he went to any of the kids' graduations. Not to mention, when it related to school here in Manhattan, this of course was way prior to Trump decided to run. It was Melania and I that put Barron into school here — private school here in Manhattan when ultimately it was agreed that Melania and Barron were going to move to D.C. It was Melania and I that went and got him into school in Potomac, in D.C. I find it not just comical, right, but I find it insulting that that's the big issue. I missed my 25th anniversary and my wife's 50th birthday because I was in Otisville in part because of things I had done for the benefit of Donald Trump. Before I start shedding a tear for him, for Barron, and I'm sure Melania is extremely excited he's not going to be there, rest assured, I am not losing any sleep nor am I going to shed a tear that Trump can't go to Barron's graduation," he replied.
As OK! previously reported, Donald, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election, was enraged when he learned that he might not be able to make an appearance at Barron's high school graduation next month as he's currently in the midst of his hush money trial case.
"Regarding counsel's request that the court adjourn on Friday, May 17th for Mr. Trump to attend his son's high school graduation and Friday, June 3rd to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son's graduation, I cannot rule on those two requests at this time," Judge Juan Merchan said.
"It really depends on how we are doing on time and where we are in the trial," he continued. "If everything is going according to schedule without unnecessary delays, then I am sure we will be able to adjourn for one or both of those days, but if we are running behind schedule, we will not be able to."
Later on, Donald fumed and went off on social media about the potential decision.
"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on Truth Social.
"Something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought," he added.