Melania Trump 'Is Extremely Excited' Husband Donald Trump Likely Can't Attend Barron's Graduation, Michael Cohen Claims

"Regarding counsel's request that the court adjourn on Friday, May 17th for Mr. Trump to attend his son's high school graduation and Friday, June 3rd to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son's graduation, I cannot rule on those two requests at this time," Judge Juan Merchan said.

"It really depends on how we are doing on time and where we are in the trial," he continued. "If everything is going according to schedule without unnecessary delays, then I am sure we will be able to adjourn for one or both of those days, but if we are running behind schedule, we will not be able to."