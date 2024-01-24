Donald Trump Bashes 'Imposter' Nikki Haley for 'Hanging Around' After Losing to Him in New Hampshire Primary
Even though Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, January 23, he couldn't help but mock Nikki Haley, who is also running for president.
In his victory speech, the former president, 77, called Haley, 52, an "imposter" who is still "hanging around" even though she failed to secure a win in New Hampshire.
“We beat her so badly,” he told the crowd.
“I can say to everybody, ‘Thank you for the victories, it’s wonderful,’ or I can go up and say, ‘Who the h--- was the imposter that went up on the stage before and claimed a victory?’ She did very poorly actually,” he added. “I said, 'Wow, she's doing a speech like she won. She didn't win. She lost.' Let's not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”
As OK! previously reported, Haley, who used to work for Trump, is not giving up anytime soon.
"With Donald Trump. Republicans have lost almost every competitive election. We lost the Senate. We lost the House. We lost the White House. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020, and we lost in 2022. The worst-kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump," she exclaimed. "They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat. You can’t fix the mess if you don’t win an election. A Trump nomination is a Biden win and a Kamala Harris presidency. I defeat Biden handily. With Donald Trump, you have one bout of chaos after another. This court case, that controversy, this tweet, that senior moment. You can’t fix Joe Biden’s chaos with Republican chaos."
Haley also continued to comment on how Trump is unfit for office, especially after he confused her for Nancy Pelosi in a recent rally speech.
“The other day, Donald Trump accused me of not providing security at the Capitol on January 6th. Now, know I’ve long called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75,” Haley said. “Trump claims he’d do better than me in one of those tests. Maybe he would. Maybe he wouldn’t. But if he thinks that, then he should have no problem standing on a debate stage with me.”