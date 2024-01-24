'This Race Is Far From Over': Nikki Haley Refuses to Drop Out After Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary
Even though Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary, the latter is still soldiering on and not dropping out of the race just yet.
"New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina," the politician, 52, declared to a crowd on Tuesday, January 23.
"With Donald Trump. Republicans have lost almost every competitive election. We lost the Senate. We lost the House. We lost the White House. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020, and we lost in 2022. The worst-kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump," she exclaimed. "They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat. You can’t fix the mess if you don’t win an election. A Trump nomination is a Biden win and a Kamala Harris presidency. I defeat Biden handily. With Donald Trump, you have one bout of chaos after another. This court case, that controversy, this tweet, that senior moment. You can’t fix Joe Biden’s chaos with Republican chaos."
Haley then spoke about how Trump, 77, is unfit for office — something she's repeatedly said over the past few weeks.
“The other day, Donald Trump accused me of not providing security at the Capitol on January 6th. Now, know I’ve long called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75,” Haley said, referring to when Trump mixed her up with Nancy Pelosi. “Trump claims he’d do better than me in one of those tests. Maybe he would. Maybe he wouldn’t. But if he thinks that, then he should have no problem standing on a debate stage with me.”
Despite Trump coming out on top, he couldn't help but talk smack about his opponent.
“I said, 'Wow, she's doing a speech like she won. She didn't win. She lost,'" Trump said at the Sheraton in Nashua, N.H. “Let's not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”