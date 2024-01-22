Donald Trump Fights Back After Nikki Haley Questions If He's 'Mentally Fit' for Office: 'I Did a Cognitive Test and Aced It'
Donald Trump is doing everything to prove he's mentally all there after Nikki Haley claimed he's not fit for office.
“She is coming after you on a number of different fronts. Now her elbows are a little sharper in here in New Hampshire,” Fox News star Bret Baier asked the former president, referring to when he mixed up Haley with Nancy Pelosi at a recent rally.
“She said, are you mentally fit? That’s basically what she said,” Baier noted to Trump. “How do you respond to that?”
“Well, I did a cognitive test recently, and I aced it,” Trump replied, insisting that his mistakes are on purpose.
"When I refer like, for instance, oftentimes I’ll say purposely about Obama and I interchange it with Biden because I believe Obama has a lot to do with what’s happening in destroying our country. And I’ll interchange and they’ll say, oh, he said, or I’ll imitate Biden walking into a wall or not being able to find his way, and the fake news will go out and they’ll say, 'Oh, he actually had a hard time when I’m doing an imitation and everybody understands it,'" he continued. "No, I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test, and she does. And she’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron Desanctimonious."
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old was called out for confusing Haley and Pelosi, with some concerned about his mental fitness.
“You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know they — do you know they destroyed all of the information and all of the evidence? Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of, lots of things. Like, Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people,” Trump stated at the time.
- Donald Trump Brags He 'Aced' Cognitive Test During New Hampshire Rally, Says He Correctly Identified a Whale
- 'MORONS!!!': Donald Trump Lashes Out After His 'Mental Incompetence' Is Challenged in New Poll
- Donald Trump Declares President Joe Biden Is 'Grossly Incompetent': 'He's Got Some Very Bad People Surrounding Him'
“Yea, Donald Trump is mentally declining rapidly. He just confused Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi multiple times. That is insane. He is clearly unwell and unfit to serve. If Biden did this, Republicans would be freaking out. This is incredibly concerning,” one user wrote, while another added, "If Nikki Haley (not Nancy Pelosi!) wants any chance of being the Republican nominee, she should go hard after Donald Trump on his obvious, steep, and serious mental health decline. He’s clearly an unwell man. She should hit him where it hurts. He would melt under the scrutiny.”
This is hardly the first time Trump has admitted he's passed a cognitive exam.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” Trump said on January 17. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” Trump added as the crowd burst into laughter. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”