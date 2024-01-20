'He's Mentally Declining': Donald Trump Accused of Being 'Unfit to Serve' After Repeatedly Confusing Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi at New Hampshire Rally
Donald Trump is under fire!
On Friday, January 19, the 2024 GOP frontrunner made remarks in New Hampshire ahead of the state's upcoming presidential primary.
After a clip from the speech circulated social media, Trump was bashed by X, formerly known as Twitter, users after repeatedly mixing up Republican rival Nikki Haley and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know they– do you know they destroyed all of the information and all of the evidence? Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of, lots of things. Like, Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people,” Trump stated, referring to the January 6 insurrection.
The 77-year-old meant to rip apart Pelosi during this rant rather than Haley.
The public then jumped to share their concern for the former president’s health as well as questioned his ability to possibly run the country.
“Yea, Donald Trump is mentally declining rapidly. He just confused Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi multiple times. That is insane. He is clearly unwell and unfit to serve. If Biden did this, Republicans would be freaking out. This is incredibly concerning,” one user wrote.
Another gave the former South Carolina Governor advice, saying, “If Nikki Haley (not Nancy Pelosi!) wants any chance of being the Republican nominee, she should go hard after Donald Trump on his obvious, steep, and serious mental health decline. He’s clearly an unwell man. She should hit him where it hurts. He would melt under the scrutiny.”
“A few important facts: 1. The Speaker of the House is not in charge of Capitol security. It's the Capitol Police Board. 2. Nikki Haley was NEVER the House Speaker. 3. trump is unwell and unfit to serve. PASS IT ON,” a third pointed out, while a fourth added, “Get this old dude outta here! Donald Trump confuses Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi. Things like this are why DeSantis must not drop out under any circumstances. Take it all the way to the Convention!”
Additionally, some users took the chance to take a dig at President Joe Biden, who has also received criticism about his mental abilities.
“Meanwhile Biden doesn’t even know where he is half the time and can’t put coherent sentences together. He really should be in a hone under medical supervision. It is cruel what his family and party are doing to him,” one person penned, as a second claimed, “Joe Biden does this every 5 minutes.”