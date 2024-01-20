'He's Mentally Declining': Donald Trump Accused of Being 'Unfit to Serve' After Repeatedly Confusing Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi at New Hampshire Rally

After a clip from the speech circulated social media, Trump was bashed by X, formerly known as Twitter, users after repeatedly mixing up Republican rival Nikki Haley and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know they– do you know they destroyed all of the information and all of the evidence? Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of, lots of things. Like, Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people,” Trump stated, referring to the January 6 insurrection.