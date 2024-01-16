Nikki Haley 'Not Thinking' About Picking Donald Trump as Her VP Yet
Nikki Haley is looking like she might be the runner-up for the Republican presidential nomination, but she's not thinking about her running mate just yet.
In an interview on NewsNation's "On Balance," host Leland Vittert asked Haley if she would pick Donald Trump, her former boss, to be by her side if she were to be the president.
Haley responded, “I’m not going to think about who’s going to be my VP yet, but in six months, I’ll be happy to tell you.”
During a rally in Iowa, Haley, 51, outlined her strategy going forward.
“Our goal is to make today better than yesterday. That’s it — strong in Iowa, strong in New Hampshire, strong in South Carolina, and keep it going from there.”
“Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. That’s nothing to be proud of. We should want to win the majority of Americans,” she added.
In another interview, Haley made it clear she has her eyes on the prize.
“I don’t play for a second. I’ve never played for a second. I’m not going to start now. I’m not interested in being vice president. I’m running to be president and I’m running to win and we will,” she told CBS News reporter Tony Dokoupil in an interview that aired on Face the Nation.
“Well, I think look, if you want four more years of chaos, that’s what you’re gonna get,” she continued. “But what’s more concerning is, you look at those head to head polls, Trump and Biden are pretty much even. It’s gonna be a nail biter of an election. We’re gonna be holding our breath — I don’t want a President Kamala Harris.”
- Nikki Haley Reveals She's Considering 2024 Presidential Run: 'We Need To Go In A New Direction'
- Nikki Haley Takes Aim At Donald Trump As She Declares She Won't Be 'Focusing On Big Rallies' While Campaigning For 2024 Election
- Nikki Haley Didn't Get Former Boss Donald Trump's 'Blessing' Before Announcing Presidential Run: 'I Didn't Ask'
On the other hand, Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15, has played coy about who would be his VP if he won. When Haley's name was brought up recently, his son Donald Trump Jr. made it clear he doesn't want Haley in his inner circle.
“I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling in a recent interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control— no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence," he fumed.