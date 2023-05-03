Prince Harry & King Charles Had 'Several Conversations' After the Release of Bombshell Memoir, Royal Reporter Claims

"But he's also fifth in line to the throne and a Counselor of State. So, it's important for him to be here in a constitutional position, regardless of how he feels about his family. But I hear from sources, he is looking forward to being a part of this moment despite things of the past that have happened," he added of the big event on Saturday, May 6.

However, that does not mean Harry will be sticking around his home country for too long. "People around him are working as hard as they can to find the quickest way into the country and the quickest way out," Scobie explained. "He's really only coming here for the ceremony, so any hopes for reconciliatory moments or private heart to heart between father and son or any of his family members, I think they'll be waiting for another time."