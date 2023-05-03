Prince Harry & King Charles Had 'Several Conversations' After the Release of Bombshell Memoir, Royal Reporter Claims
Prince Harry and King Charles are smoothing over their contentious relationship ahead of the coronation.
According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the father and son have been in contact multiple times since the Duke of Sussex released his bombshell memoir Spare, which aired out the family's dirty laundry.
"Harry's had several conversations with his father over the months since the release of the book, largely about the coronation itself and, of course, matters to do with Frogmore Cottage, which the couple will no longer have the keys for any week now," the writer claimed of Harry and Charles' current dynamic since January.
Despite things with the new leader of England going in a positive direction, the Duke of Sussex and Prince William have maintained a lack of communication.
"It's been stone-cold silence between the two brothers and that's continued since the queen's funeral through the release of the Netflix series, the book, and, of course, now this trip to London," Scobie explained about the siblings, "and I don't think things will change."
Despite the evident tension amongst the family members, the royal expert revealed the 38-year-old's presence at the coronation shows a clear sign of love for his father. "He's the son of King Charles III, a man who he still respects and has a great adoration for despite the fractures in their relationship," Scobie said.
"But he's also fifth in line to the throne and a Counselor of State. So, it's important for him to be here in a constitutional position, regardless of how he feels about his family. But I hear from sources, he is looking forward to being a part of this moment despite things of the past that have happened," he added of the big event on Saturday, May 6.
However, that does not mean Harry will be sticking around his home country for too long. "People around him are working as hard as they can to find the quickest way into the country and the quickest way out," Scobie explained. "He's really only coming here for the ceremony, so any hopes for reconciliatory moments or private heart to heart between father and son or any of his family members, I think they'll be waiting for another time."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Scobie.