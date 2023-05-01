Thomas Markle Declares He Will Not Allow Estranged Daughter Meghan Markle to 'Bury' Him in 'Final' Interview
Thomas Markle has some intense words for his estranged daughter, Meghan Markle.
In a new interview, which will air on Australia's 7News Spotlight, he said he won't allow the former actress, 41, to forget him about him while he's still alive.
The 78-year-old, who has had a slew of health problems over the years, insisted his daughter hasn't called him in four years during his "final" interview.
“If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?” he said, referring to when he had a stroke in May 2022.
After the stroke nearly killed him, he reached out to Meghan to reconnect, but she didn't budge.
“She killed me and then mourned me,” he stated. “I refuse to be buried by her.”
Thomas also shared videos of Meghan where she once called him "her hero" before “suddenly I was thrown out.”
“I wish that we could sit down and talk,” he added.
Thomas said he hasn't heard from Meghan since she sent him a letter four years ago.
“There are other things in that letter that are so hateful and so cruel, that I wouldn’t put it out," he admitted. “And that’s more protecting her than myself."
“It’s just very sad from a father’s perspective. It’s a huge disappointment and it’s sad every day,” he said of their estrangement.
He then begged Meghan to reconsider their relationship.
“Meg I love you — I love my grandchildren. I’d love to see them,” he said, adding that her kids are “gonna have my nose, they’re gonna have my eyes.”
“I love you for marrying my daughter," he said to Prince Harry.
“I’m open to any kind of conversation,” he concluded. “Thank you.”
- Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Sr. Makes 'Deathbed Plea' to 'Lost' Daughter After Falling Out: 'How Can I Fix This?'
- Meghan Markle 'Would Be a Waitress if Not for Dad' as Estranged Family Release Bombshell Video
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have a ‘Toxic Relationship,’ Claims Estranged Sister Samantha Who Insists They’re ‘Unhealthy for Each Other’
As OK! previously reported, Thomas and his other kids, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, didn't hold back during the sit-down.
Samantha, who is not close with Meghan, even claimed the Duchess "would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything," Thomas Markle Jr. said in the video.