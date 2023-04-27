President Joe Biden Responds to Those Who Think He's Too Old to Run in 2024 Election
On Tuesday, April 25, President Joe Biden officially announced he would be running in the 2024 election, but given that he'll be 86 if he completed another four-year term, plenty of Americans are airing out their concerns.
At a press conference the next day, ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce pressed him on the age issue, noting "recent polling shows that 70 percent of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, believe you shouldn’t run again."
The POTUS, 80, didn't hesitate to reply.
"With regard to the age and polling data, I notice the polling that I keep hearing about is that I’m between 42 and 46 percent favorable rating, etc. But everybody running for reelection in this time has been in the same position," he pointed out. "It’s nothing new about that. You’re making it sound like Biden is really underwater."
- Whoopi Goldberg Demands Democrats Back President Joe Biden in 2024 Election: 'Make a Decision!'
- Jimmy Kimmel Roasts President 'Grandpa' Joe Biden After He Announces Reelection Bid: 'Battle Against Constipation'
- Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Not Having 'the Ability to Stand in Front of the Camera' to Announce 2024 Reelection Bid
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"With regard to age, I can’t even say, I guess, how old I am. I can’t even say the number I’ve done. It doesn’t register with me. But the only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out, we’re going to see a race and they’re going to judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it," he elaborated.
"I respect them taking a hard look at it. I take a hard look at as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good and I feel excited about the prospects," added Biden. "And I think we’re on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven’t in a long time."
Biden also gave a comment when asked if he thinks he's "the only one" able to defeat Donald Trump, 76.
"I may not be the only one, but I know him well and I know the danger he presents to our democracy," he explained. "And we’ve been down this road before."
He also insisted he'd still be running for another term even if The Apprentice producer wasn't.
Mediaite reported on Biden's press conference.