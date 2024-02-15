Donald Trump Claims He Was Being 'Sarcastic' When Mixing Up Prominent Figures in Recent Gaffes

Several users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after Trump's speech to criticize the former president for trying to talk his way out of some serious slip-ups on the campaign trail.

One user shared a clip of the speech mocking Trump in a post that read, "Seriously guys, it was a joke. It just went over your head because I am so smart."

Another user wrote, "That... that's not what sarcasm means. This man is struggling to comprehend basic English. The one and only language he's known his entire life."

A third user joked, "These gaffes are like two weeks old and THIS is the best excuse he could come up with in that time? This election is seriously just two old farts in a home yelling at the TV."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!