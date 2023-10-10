Donald Trump Believes Ron DeSantis Wears 'Hidden Heels' in His Shoes
Donald Trump is trying to bring down his competition any way he can.
On Monday, October 9, the ex-president shared an image on Truth Social that accused Ron DeSantis of wearing heeled footwear to increase his height.
An individual took a photo from the Florida governor's September 29 appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher and focused on DeSantis' boots, highlighting what they believe is a concealed lift inside the shoes.
"Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels," the caption read.
Trump reportedly stands at 6'3", while DeSantis' height is marked as 5'9".
DeSantis has been mocked over his shoes in the past, with one of his staffers anonymously telling Vanity Fair that the boots were something his wife, Casey DeSantis, chose for him.
"She bought him these dumb--- cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image," the source told the magazine earlier this year.
Trump, 77, and DeSantis, 45, have been going head-to-head for months, with DeSantis recently taking a jab at the businessman's age, as well as President Joe Biden's.
He called their ages an "absolutely legitimate concern, noting, "The presidency’s not a job for someone that’s 80 years old!"
“You’re talking about a job where you need to give it 100 percent,” he expressed in a CBS interview. “We need an energetic president. And I think that if the founders could kind of look at this again, I do think they probably would have put an age limit on some of these offices.”
Meanwhile, the former host of The Apprentice has complained that Fox News is favoriting the Floridian in their election coverage.
"Not only is DeSanctimonious looking to destroy your Social Security, including moving the minimum age to 70, and your Medicare, but today he had a killer story in the Washington Post talking about his really bad spending habits," he wrote in a previous Truth Social upload. "He's gone, yet Fox has him all over the place, even on [Sean] Hannity last night. They've actually picked another candidate, they just don't know who it is yet … Ratings Freefall! I'm America First, so it will never be me!"
"Best Polls Ever, but rarely shown on television. Leading by 50 and 60 points. Just like they don't like showing our big Rally CROWDS, they don't like showing our GREAT POLL NUMBERS," added Trump. "WE HAVE RIGGED ELECTIONS, AND RIGGED TELEVISION!"
Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 after he was banned from multiple social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.