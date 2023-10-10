Donald Trump Believes Ron DeSantis Wears 'Hidden Heels' in His Shoes

Trump, 77, and DeSantis, 45, have been going head-to-head for months, with DeSantis recently taking a jab at the businessman's age, as well as President Joe Biden's.

He called their ages an "absolutely legitimate concern, noting, "The presidency’s not a job for someone that’s 80 years old!"

“You’re talking about a job where you need to give it 100 percent,” he expressed in a CBS interview. “We need an energetic president. And I think that if the founders could kind of look at this again, I do think they probably would have put an age limit on some of these offices.”