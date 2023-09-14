Donald Trump Attacks Fox News for 'Rigged Television' Due to Their Constant Coverage of Rival Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump made yet another complaint against Fox News, while dissing Ron DeSantis in the process.
On Thursday, September 14, the former president took to Truth Social to blast the news network for their content coverage of his 2024 presidential rival.
"Not only is DeSanctimonious looking to destroy your Social Security, including moving the minimum age to 70, and your Medicare, but today he had a killer story in the Washington Post talking about his really bad spending habits," he began his post. "He's gone, yet Fox has him all over the place, even on [Sean] Hannity last night. They've actually picked another candidate, they just don't know who it is yet … Ratings Freefall! I'm America First, so it will never be me!"
In a follow-up post, he added that he has the "best Polls Ever, but rarely shown on television. Leading by 50 and 60 points. Just like they don't like showing our big Rally CROWDS, they don't like showing our GREAT POLL NUMBERS."
"WE HAVE RIGGED ELECTIONS, AND RIGGED TELEVISION!" the father-of-five concluded his rant.
As OK! previously reported, Fox News and DeSantis are not Trump's only targets as he also recently slammed Joe Biden for his ability to run the country.
In a new interview with Megyn Kelly, which aired on September 14 on "The Megyn Kelly Show," when Trump was asked if Biden, 80, was "too old to be president," the 77-year-old questioned the Democrat's intelligence.
- Donald Trump Snaps After He's Grilled About Classified Documents Scandal: 'Not Going to Answer That'
- Donald Trump and Wife Melania 'Get Along Really Well' Despite Former First Lady Being Absent From Husband's Campaign Trail
- Megyn Kelly Grills Donald Trump on Transgender Issues After He Allowed Caitlyn Jenner to Use Women's Restroom at Trump Tower
"No, not for the reason of 'old' because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends – Bernie Marcus – that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old, he's incompetent. He's not too old, he's incompetent. Age is interesting because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he's not too old at all, he's grossly incompetent," the former reality TV star stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s… So many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s. There's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn't in the sharpest tack either," Trump continued.