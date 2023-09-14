OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Attacks Fox News for 'Rigged Television' Due to Their Constant Coverage of Rival Ron DeSantis

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump made yet another complaint against Fox News, while dissing Ron DeSantis in the process.

On Thursday, September 14, the former president took to Truth Social to blast the news network for their content coverage of his 2024 presidential rival.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump min
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the current GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

"Not only is DeSanctimonious looking to destroy your Social Security, including moving the minimum age to 70, and your Medicare, but today he had a killer story in the Washington Post talking about his really bad spending habits," he began his post. "He's gone, yet Fox has him all over the place, even on [Sean] Hannity last night. They've actually picked another candidate, they just don't know who it is yet … Ratings Freefall! I'm America First, so it will never be me!"

Article continues below advertisement

In a follow-up post, he added that he has the "best Polls Ever, but rarely shown on television. Leading by 50 and 60 points. Just like they don't like showing our big Rally CROWDS, they don't like showing our GREAT POLL NUMBERS."

"WE HAVE RIGGED ELECTIONS, AND RIGGED TELEVISION!" the father-of-five concluded his rant.

ron desantis
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis is second in the polls for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Fox News and DeSantis are not Trump's only targets as he also recently slammed Joe Biden for his ability to run the country.

In a new interview with Megyn Kelly, which aired on September 14 on "The Megyn Kelly Show," when Trump was asked if Biden, 80, was "too old to be president," the 77-year-old questioned the Democrat's intelligence.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is facing four separate indictments.

Article continues below advertisement

"No, not for the reason of 'old' because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends – Bernie Marcus – that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old, he's incompetent. He's not too old, he's incompetent. Age is interesting because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he's not too old at all, he's grossly incompetent," the former reality TV star stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s… So many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s. There's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn't in the sharpest tack either," Trump continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.