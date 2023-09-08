Ron DeSantis Demands Rival Donald Trump Take 'Responsibility' for COVID Failures After Ex-President Dissed Him

Fox News' Bill Hemmer noted that the former president was "making claims that Florida had the third highest death rate in America" during his recent interview.

"He says you shut down Florida, he said 'tight as a drum.' Now on April 1st, 2020, just to be clear, you did allow the local authorities to determine who goes on a beach and who doesn't. And I think the rule you made that day was to limit it to ten people or less. Do you disagree with any of that?" Hemmer queried.