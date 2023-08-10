Donald Trump Berates Attorney General Bill Barr, Says He's a 'Coward' for Not Prosecuting the Bidens

"But you need people with courage. You know, Bill Barr was a coward. He was afraid to do things. He was afraid he was going to be impeached, and I was very rough on him. I will say I said, 'You have to do something, you know? You’re an American. You have to do something, Bill,'" he said.

He continued, "And he just was a coward. He was afraid to do anything. We need people of stature. We need people that are brave. We need people that are patriots. We don’t need cowards because we’re fighting a radical left fringe in this country. And I say it. You know, we have dangers from within and from without. But the dangers from within are more dangerous because you know, the dangers from without outside – China, Russia, etc., I can handle them. But these maniacs, these lunatics that we have in this country that go from one scam to another."