Donald Trump Slams 'Slob' Bill Barr After Ranting About 'Disgraceful Indictment'

While in Georgia over the weekend, Trump continued to claim he's being targeted.

"They're not coming after me, they're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way," the former reality star said. "Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena."

"We want him before a grand jury," he added, mocking Democrats who hope he goes to prison. "This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice. You're watching Joe Biden [try] to jail his leading political opponent – an opponent that is beating him by a lot in the polls – just like they do in Stalinist Russia, or communist China. No different."