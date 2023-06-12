Donald Trump Is 'Toast' if 'Even Half' of the Material in His Indictment Is True, Former Attorney General Bill Barr Declares: 'He Was Totally Wrong'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr weighed in on Donald Trump's recent indictment and said the former president could be in big trouble.
"If even half of [the indictment] is true then he's toast. It's a very detailed indictment, and it's very, very damning," Barr said on Fox News Sunday.
"This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here — the victim of a witch hunt — is ridiculous. Yes, he's been a victim in the past. Yes his adversaries have obsessively pursued him with phony claims, and I've been at his side defending him when he is a victim, but this is much different. He's not a victim here," Barr added. "He was totally wrong that he had the right to have those documents. Those documents are among the most sensitive secrets the country has."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, who is running for president in 2024, was indicted on Friday, June 9, on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.
Since then, Trump has been fighting back, especially after he made an appearance in Georgia over the weekend.
"They're not coming after me, they're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way," the former reality star said. "Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena."
"We want him before a grand jury," he added, mocking Democrats who hope he goes to prison. "This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice. You're watching Joe Biden [try] to jail his leading political opponent – an opponent that is beating him by a lot in the polls – just like they do in Stalinist Russia, or communist China. No different."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump later slammed Barr for his remarks.
“This thing is a disgrace,” he declared. “And virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless. He wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.”