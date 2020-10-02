Burn! Chelsea Clinton Has 'No Interest' In Being Friends With Ivanka Trump — Ever

Oh snap! Chelsea Clinton reflected on her past friendship with Ivanka Trump and revealed she has “no interest” in being pals again.

“I have not spoken to her since 2016,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, October 1. “We were in touch at the beginning of the [2016] campaign but it’s just really hard when there’s someone who’s actively embracing their candidate — whether it’s their father or not — who is trafficking in racism and sexism and anti-semitism and Islamophobia and homophobia and transphobia and conspiracy theories and lies and is so fundamentally corrupt.”

“I don’t want to be friends with someone like that,” the former first daughter said. “I don’t think [Ivanka and her father] are the same by any standard, but I think she’s more than complicit, as anyone who has worked for him for so long by definition is.”

MELANIA EXPOSED: 13 SENSATIONAL REVELATIONS IN EX-PAL’S TELL-ALL MEMOIR SAVAGING THE FIRST LADY

Chelsea and Ivanka were friends for many years before their parents — Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, respectively — ran against each other in the 2016 presidential election. Both the women were fierce advocates for their parents on the campaign trail, with each introducing their loved ones at their respective National Conventions. Ivanka now serves as a senior advisor in the White House.

Two years after Trump was elected president, Chelsea told talk show host Stephen Colbert that she had “not spoken to her [Ivanka] in a long time.”

“It’s clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump,” the It’s Your World author told Colbert. “I think anyone who works for the president certainly should expect to be scrutinized for not only whatever decisions she or he is making, but also for whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day.”

SO FAKE! 8 SIGNS PROVING DONALD TRUMP & MELANIA‘S MARRIAGE *IS* ‘TRANSACTIONAL’

Chelsea tied the knot with investment banker Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010. The couple have three wonderful children together: 6-year-old Charlotte, 4-year-old Aidan and 14-month-old Jasper.

For her part, Ivanka wed real-estate developer Jared Kushner in October 2009. They also have three children together: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 6, and Theodore, 4.

Hours after Chelsea commented on Ivanka and her father, the President and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump tweeted the news, writing, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”