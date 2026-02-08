Donald Trump's Biographer Claims He's 'Off His Meds' After Posting Barack and Michelle Obama Ape Video

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s biographer Michael Wolff claims the president is “off his meds" following his frequent incoherent Truth Social posts. “I spoke to people in the White House about this, and their view was — you know, actually, let me quote, ‘off his meds,’” Wolff, 72, told The Daily Beast's chief Joanna Coles on the publication's podcast "Inside Trump’s Head."

Michael Wolff Gave Some Insight Into Donald Trump's Mind

Trump, 79, found himself in hot water last week when he apparently shared a racist video of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. The clip stayed on his account for half a day before being deleted. The president later claimed a White House staffer posted it, and he had nothing to do with it. “They can acknowledge when Trump is too Trumpy, when he has gone further than they would have expected,” Michael noted of the politician's employees.

“And at which point they acknowledged that there is something that has probably happened, that something pushed him over the edge, which is another term they use," the author went on. The Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House writer then explained how the businessman's rambling Truth Social "breakdown" posts are a way to keep his madness hidden. “The media doesn’t really cover Truth Social,” Michael said, adding that Donald “continues to get a break on this.”

A Racist Clip of the Obamas Was Shared Online

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended the shocking video of the couple. "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King," she said in a statement. "Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public," the 28-year-old went on. On February 6, Donald admitted he's not sorry for the Obama meme being shared on his social media account.

