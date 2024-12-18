'The Bird's Nest Is Gone': Donald Trump Mocked for His New Slicked-Back Mullet Hairstyle at Palm Beach Golf Club
President-elect Donald Trump is receiving mixed reviews on social media for what appears to be a new mullet hairstyle.
A viral video posted by a supporter at Trump's golf club in Palm Beach shows the 77-year-old wearing a branded Trump polo shirt and carrying a red "Make America Great Again" hat as he walks into a room to the sound of applause from his fans.
He briefly stops to ask, "Is everybody having a good time?" prompting the crowd to cheer before jokingly asking, "Is everybody a Republican?"
Several online critics questioned the reason behind this hairstyle change, whether it was a fresh cut, a new styling routine or simply the impact of his famous red MAGA cap.
NBCUniversal Senior executive Mike Sington shared the clip in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "The bird's nest is gone! Trump gets a makeover, debuting a new closer-cropped hairstyle. Got to admit it’s a big improvement and makes him look more youthful."
Another X user shared the video and commented: "The politician has gone from 'Make America Great Again' to 'Make Trump's Hair Great Again.'"
A third person wrote: "Trump ditches the bronzer and shows off his new high & tight mullet hairdo."
Trump's hairstyle has been a defining aspect of his public image for decades, evoking both admiration and ridicule.
In 2019, he surprised many by appearing with much flatter and more drawn-back hair than usual while attending a memorial event at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, for the Virginia Beach shooting victims, only to revert to his traditional look shortly after.
In 2023, speculation arose about multiple hair transplants he may have undergone, as suggested by a cosmetic surgeon.
In the recent Oscar film The Apprentice, a flick about the creation of Trump Tower and the president-elect's relationship with his former lawyer Roy Cohn, Trump is shown going under the knife for scalp reduction surgery to hide a bald spot on the back of his head.
This detail came from comments Ivana Trump reportedly made under oath in 1990 during her divorce deposition when she and Trump split.
In an interview with MovieMaker, the film's director, Ali Abbasi, said, "Have I seen the medical records of where Mr. Trump was doing the procedure? No." However, he pointed to screenwriter and journalist Gabriel Sherman’s diligent fact-checking of the scene.