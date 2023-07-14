Ivana Trump's Best Friend Predicted Her Death the Day Before She Died: 'God Forbid You Fall Down Those Stairs'

"I told her, 'Why don't you maybe write another book or something?' And she said, 'Nikki, I've been working since I was three years old. I'm just going to enjoy my life from here on out.' And that's what she was going to do," Haskell shared of Trump's goals for the later part of her life that she never got to fulfill.

Haskell — who misses her pal dearly — took a moment during the interview to reflect on how much her dear friend meant to her.

"Ivana was the most positive, most fun, most electrifying woman that I'd ever met. She was always up for an adventure. People forget that she used to be a champion skier, and was always very athletic," Haskell sweetly shared. "She was also a great mother, and just great fun all around."