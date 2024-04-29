Donald Trump's Birthday Message to Wife Melania Had 'Nothing to Do With Her,' Claims Ex-Aide: 'Performance for Voters'

She added, "I rolled my eyes when he did that. It was so beyond inappropriate but yet so Donald Trump that on the way into a trial where they are talking bout alleged affairs, not one but two he had, that he was wishing his wife a happy birthday. She and I talked before about they weren't really birthday people — that wasn't a big deal to either of them. I think that is pretty normal for married couples who have been together for a long time. That was a performance for voters. That was not to her, same with this video, that is a performance to try and get voters, to try and get those suburban women, those independents. He knows she is very, very popular first lady and that people really like her. This was just a performance for them; it had nothing to do with her. It didn't surprise me at all. I am sure she rolled her eyes too because it was so typical selfish Donald Trump."