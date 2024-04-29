OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Birthday Message to Wife Melania Had 'Nothing to Do With Her,' Claims Ex-Aide: 'Performance for Voters'

Apr. 29 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Donald Trump fumed about his court case and not being able to hang out with his wife, Melania Trump, on her birthday, which was on Friday, April 26.

However, according to former aide Stephanie Grisham, it was just a PR stunt before the 2024 election.

Melania Trump was in Florida for her birthday.

"I am sure she is not happy about it. Make no mistake — she is not sitting home crying over this, but like any woman would be, any married woman or woman in a relationship, it's not fun to hear these details. I think the difference between Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels is that Karen McDougal hasn't been really out there in the news, she says they had a yearlong relationship, they exchanged I love you's. I don't care who you are — that is never going to be fun for you to hear," Stephanie told CNN's Erin Burnett.

She added, "I rolled my eyes when he did that. It was so beyond inappropriate but yet so Donald Trump that on the way into a trial where they are talking bout alleged affairs, not one but two he had, that he was wishing his wife a happy birthday. She and I talked before about they weren't really birthday people — that wasn't a big deal to either of them. I think that is pretty normal for married couples who have been together for a long time. That was a performance for voters. That was not to her, same with this video, that is a performance to try and get voters, to try and get those suburban women, those independents. He knows she is very, very popular first lady and that people really like her. This was just a performance for them; it had nothing to do with her. It didn't surprise me at all. I am sure she rolled her eyes too because it was so typical selfish Donald Trump."

Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial.

Donald Trump gave a shout-out to Melania Trump on her 54th birthday.

This is hardly the first time Stephanie weighed in on what she thinks Melania is thinking during this time. (Donald allegedly paid off Stormy and Karen in order for them to keep quiet about their alleged trysts before the 2016 presidential election.)

As OK! previously reported, Stephanie thinks Melania's silence is significant.

According to Stephanie Grisham, she thinks the message was a 'performance for voters.'

"I can guarantee she is watching every ounce of coverage, and when that came out, it peaked her interest. Melania is very much about proof. Show proof. So, if more damaging stuff should come out that she didn't know about because of course her husband continues to deny all of the details here about Stormy especially, if some other stuff comes out, I think that will be really interesting to watch because you can't really dispute things that are in writing. That is something she always paid quite a bit of attention to was proof," she said during a different interview with CNN.

