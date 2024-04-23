Melania Trump 'Deeply Upset' by Karen McDougal's Alleged Affair With Donald Trump — More So Than Stormy Daniels, CNN Star Claims

Paula Reid also chimed in, noting that Trump and Daniels' alleged relationship appeared to be "transactional," and the adult film star was only talk to him because she wanted to be on The Apprentice.

"And once it’s clear that wasn’t going to happen, she sort of dropped him," Reid stated. "The Karen McDougal — as she tells the story, it was, you know, from her viewpoint, a romantic relationship that went on for some time, traveling together. It was much more of an intimate relationship, again, according to her account of events. So, it’s completely understanding why that would be frustrating and annoying to Melania and something that Trump would not want out in the public."