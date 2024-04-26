Donald Trump Wishes Wife Melania a Happy Birthday During 'Rigged' Hush Money Trial: 'Would Be Nice to Be With Her'
Though Melania Trump hasn't been seen at Donald Trump's New York City hush money trial once, she was mentioned on Friday, April 26, a.k.a. her 54th birthday.
"I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her, but I am at a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial. Terrible, but we're doing very well in this rigged trial — everybody knows it. Yesterday was a big day, but I do have to begin by wishing Melania a happy birthday. She's in Florida. I will be going there this evening after this case finishes up. This horrible, unconstitutional case," the 77-year-old said before heading into court.
Some people think Melania is likely thrilled she doesn't need to be around the businessman.
One person wrote, "It's common knowledge, @MELANIATRUMP doesn't want her cheating husband around on her birthday; she's overjoyed that Judge Merchan is babysitting today," while another said, "That’s the best birthday present Melania could have hoped for!!"
A third person added, "She could be with him but of course she doesn’t want to be near him."
As OK! previously reported, Melania has been keeping away from the trial, and it could be on purpose as she doesn't want to hear about her husband allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their prior alleged affairs.
But according to former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Melania might not be present, but she's very much being kept in the loop about what is going on.
"I can guarantee she is watching every ounce of coverage, and when that came out, it peaked her interest. Melania is very much about proof. Show proof. So, if more damaging stuff should come out that she didn't know about because of course her husband continues to deny all of the details here about Stormy especially, if some other stuff comes out, I think that will be really interesting to watch because you can't really dispute things that are in writing. That is something she always paid quite a bit of attention to was proof," Stephanie told CNN's Erin Burnett.
Stephanie previously weighed in on how Melania is feeling as the trial goes on and more people take the stand.
"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," she told CNN in another interview.