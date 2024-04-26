Donald Trump Wishes Wife Melania a Happy Birthday During 'Rigged' Hush Money Trial: 'Would Be Nice to Be With Her'

Though Melania Trump hasn't been seen at Donald Trump's New York City hush money trial once, she was mentioned on Friday, April 26, a.k.a. her 54th birthday.

"I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her, but I am at a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial. Terrible, but we're doing very well in this rigged trial — everybody knows it. Yesterday was a big day, but I do have to begin by wishing Melania a happy birthday. She's in Florida. I will be going there this evening after this case finishes up. This horrible, unconstitutional case," the 77-year-old said before heading into court.