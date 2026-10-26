Nicki Minaj Doubles Down on Her Support for Donald Trump at Rally: 'Forever and Ever'

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Rapper Nicki Minaj doubled down on her support for President Donald Trump during a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Mich., on Sunday, October 25. Joining Trump onstage ahead of the midterm elections, Minaj pledged her lifelong political allegiance to him and urged voters to back the Republican ticket. The 43-year-old “Super Bass” singer explicitly told him, "President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time... And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again." Trump is currently serving his second term and is barred by the 22nd Amendment from seeking a third term. Minaj isn't a U.S. citizen, having moved to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago at age 5 as an undocumented immigrant, and later obtaining a green card. Minaj led crowd chants for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James, calling the upcoming midterm elections a "major turning point for our country."

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'She Is a Very Special Person'

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj has doubled down on her allegiance to Donald Trump.

During her speech, Minaj addressed transgender-related issues involving youth, stating, "We don't want our children to be bombarded with s-- changes, right? We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it.” Trump introduced Minaj as the "queen of rap," praised her backside, and jokingly quipped that he didn't like being overshadowed by her star power before adding, "She is a very, very special person. She gets it." This onstage appearance marks the latest step in Minaj's increasingly public alignment with the Trump administration. Earlier in October, Minaj met with Trump in the Oval Office. After Trump publicly referred to her as his "favorite," she reaffirmed her loyalty on X, writing, "Not going anywhere. Right where I need to be." Minaj recently partnered with the administration in Washington, D.C., to promote the launch of "Trump Accounts," a pilot federal child investment initiative that places $1,000 into investment funds for eligible newborns, to which Minaj personally pledged between $150,000 and $300,000.

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Nicki Minaj to Trump: I will support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again. pic.twitter.com/k5otvnbjbv — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x Nicki Minaj made another appearance alongside the POTUS.

While traveling aboard Air Force One to a campaign rally in Michigan, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung filmed a two-minute, interview-style chat with Minaj. In the video, Minaj praised Trump's economic policies and dismissed negative polling ahead of the midterms. Cheung subsequently posted the clip on X with the caption, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Minaj playfully acknowledged the joke by replying with an American flag and a grinning face with sweat emoji.

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Nicki Minaj's Husband Is a Registered Offender

Source: MEGA Minaj has faced scrutiny over the severe criminal histories of her husband and brother.

The “Monster” rapper has faced considerable public scrutiny regarding the severe criminal histories and legal complications of both her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her older brother, Jelani Maraj. Petty served nearly four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to the 1994 attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in New York. As a result, he was classified as a Level 2 s-- offender, requiring him to register for life. After moving to California with Minaj in 2019, Petty failed to update his s-- offender registry status within the legally mandated timeframe. He was arrested on federal charges in 2020, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced in July 2022 to one year of home detention, three years of probation, and a $55,000 fine. In 2021, the victim of Petty’s 1994 assault filed a civil lawsuit against both Petty and Minaj. The lawsuit alleged that Minaj and Petty used intermediaries to offer cash bribes (up to $500,000) and subjected the victim and her family to aggressive harassment and safety threats in an attempt to force her to recant the original rape allegation.

Inside Her Brother's Crimes

Source: MEGA Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, pleaded guilty to the 1994 attempted rape of a teenage girl.