Politics Nicki Minaj Mocked by Fans for Struggling to 'Walk Down the Stairs' at Trump Rally: 'There's Something Wrong With Her' Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj was mocked by fans for struggling down stairs at Trump rally. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 26 2026, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nicki Minaj's slow, unsteady movement on a short flight of stairs at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Port Huron, Mich., sparked a wave of online reactions, with critics mocking her physical struggles while fans expressed genuine concern. The viral moment occurred on Sunday, October 25, during a highly publicized appearance where the rapper publicly aligned herself with the president ahead of the upcoming midterm election. Footage from the McMorran Place Arena showed Minaj moving with visible difficulty as she navigated a short set of stairs.

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Nicki Minaj can barely walk down the stairs in new video.. she pauses to take a breath after walking just 3 steps and need the railings for support … 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Akn7gwfce6 — Popbardi ⁷ (@Bardibardi66341) October 25, 2026 Source: @Bardibardi66341/X

The clip quickly trended on social media, prompting a mix of memes mocking her restricted movement and comments expressing concern over whether she could "barely move" due to health reasons or restrictive wardrobe choices. “Nicki Minaj can barely walk down the stairs in new video.. she pauses to take a breath after walking just 3 steps and need the railings for support,” noted one social media account whose video went viral. “I think there’s something wrong with her medically, and I’m not saying that as a drag. Every video it looks like it’s painful to walk. Yikes,” noted another of the 43-year-old “Super Bass” rapper.

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Donald Trump Praised Nicki Minaj's 'Beautiful A--'

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj revealed that she lost about 60 pounds after a diet and workout regime.

Minaj revealed she lost an estimated 60 pounds by shifting her mindset and committing to strict dietary discipline and regular workouts. While recounting an anecdote about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted's physique, Trump shifted focus to the rapper. He asked her to stand up and remarked to the crowd, "I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before — Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss." Trump later added, "I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki." The comment sparked a massive online backlash, with critics calling the remarks crude and disrespectful toward women.

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Nicki Minaj Sparks Press Secretary Rumors After Trump Rally Appearance

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj's most recent appearance with the POTUS sparked rumors that she will succeed Katie Zacharia as press secretary.

Minaj doubled down on her political stance, traveling aboard Air Force One with Trump and stating on stage that she is "probably the president's number one fan," adding that public backlash only motivates her more. The appearance fueled intense speculation and comedic rumors that Minaj is being considered for a formal administration role, specifically as the next White House press secretary following the rapid departure of Katie Zacharia. Video clips of her interacting with White House staff drew an eyeball emoji response from the official White House account, though no official appointment has been confirmed.

Trump Support Hurts Nicki Minaj's Fanbase

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump has caused her to hemorrhage fans.