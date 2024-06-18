Donald Trump's Bizarre Obsession With Debra Messing and Her 'Beautiful Red Hair' Revealed in Tell-All Book

Donald Trump's alleged obsession with actress Debra Messing has been revealed in Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh's new book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

Journalist Yashar Ali obtained an early copy of the book, which was released on June 18, where he learned the ex-president “repeatedly brought up Messing unprompted in multiple sit-down interviews with Setoodeh,” complimented her "attractive" appearance and “admitted that he spent time while in the White House monitoring Messing’s Twitter feed.”