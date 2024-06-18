Donald Trump's Bizarre Obsession With Debra Messing and Her 'Beautiful Red Hair' Revealed in Tell-All Book
Donald Trump's alleged obsession with actress Debra Messing has been revealed in Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh's new book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.
Journalist Yashar Ali obtained an early copy of the book, which was released on June 18, where he learned the ex-president “repeatedly brought up Messing unprompted in multiple sit-down interviews with Setoodeh,” complimented her "attractive" appearance and “admitted that he spent time while in the White House monitoring Messing’s Twitter feed.”
Trump also recalled the time the Will & Grace alum, 55, approached him "with her beautiful red hair" and thanked him for "saving" NBC with his show The Apprentice, as it aired right before his show.
“She said, ‘Sir — I love you! Thank God for you! You’re saving the network, and you’re saving my show.’ Because in that world, which I know a lot about now, when you have a hit, a lead-in, it’s a massive difference,” Trump told Setoodeh. “She was so thankful… She said, ‘I can’t thank you enough.’ Do you believe this? I’ve been watching her. And I’m saying, ‘She’d do anything for me.'”
In a few follow-up interviews with the journalist, Trump, 78, allegedly continued to bring up Messing.
“The next time we talk, Trump brings up Messing again, and he confirms something that he’d only dropped hints about in our last meeting,” wrote Setoodeh. “During the early years of The Apprentice, Trump even had a crush on Will & Grace’s leading lady.”
The author continued, “Maybe that’s why he can’t quite shake the bitterness that now exists between them. A former president who can’t win over a star almost sounds like the premise of a corny romantic comedy, but for Trump, Messing’s rejection is still a sharp dagger to his heart.”
Meanwhile, Messing previously said she hoped Trump would be the "most popular boyfriend" in prison in December 2020.
“@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal," Messing wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. "I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates."
Though her message caught some heat, she replied to The Daily Wire after they called her out.
"Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/q----- LOVE," she wrote.
“Rape is an act of violence,” she continued. "Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators. #LGBTQIAally."